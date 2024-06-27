Saskatoon could get hit with heavy rainfall in excess of 60 mm: Environment Canada

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon could get hit with up to 60 millimetres of rain between Thursday and Friday, according to a warning from Environment Canada.

    The federal weather service issued the warning shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, saying periods of rainfall will start Thursday afternoon, turning heavy in the evening and continuing throughout the day on Friday.

    Environment Canada expects between 40 and 60 millimetres of relatively steady rain in that period, although some locations “will receive heavier bursts of rainfall that will fall very quickly.”

    “Any locations impacted by these quicker impulses of rain could see rainfall totals in excess of 80 mm by the end of the system's impact,” according to the Environment Canada warning.

    Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and there is a risk of hail, heavy wind and lightning.

    “Watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

    Conditions are expected to improve as the weather system moves on Friday night.

