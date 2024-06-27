Saskatoon could get hit with heavy rainfall in excess of 60 mm: Environment Canada
Saskatoon could get hit with up to 60 millimetres of rain between Thursday and Friday, according to a warning from Environment Canada.
The federal weather service issued the warning shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, saying periods of rainfall will start Thursday afternoon, turning heavy in the evening and continuing throughout the day on Friday.
Environment Canada expects between 40 and 60 millimetres of relatively steady rain in that period, although some locations “will receive heavier bursts of rainfall that will fall very quickly.”
“Any locations impacted by these quicker impulses of rain could see rainfall totals in excess of 80 mm by the end of the system's impact,” according to the Environment Canada warning.
Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and there is a risk of hail, heavy wind and lightning.
“Watch out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”
Conditions are expected to improve as the weather system moves on Friday night.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.
Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Regina
Mayor claims progress being made on REAL, board replacement months away
Proceedings at Regina's city council moved at a snail’s pace – with the meeting dragging on to the late evening hours. Mayor Sandra Masters says some progress was made on the topic of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
Regina drivers to face mandatory alcohol screening in July
Drivers who get behind the wheel after enjoying a drink have a greater chance of facing severe penalties, as mandatory alcohol screenings are set to return in Regina.
Volunteers needed for missing person search in Moose Jaw: police
Moose Jaw's Police Service (MJPS) is asking for volunteers to help in the search for an 80-year-old resident who has gone missing.
Winnipeg
Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
People living in Winnipeg home that exploded are alive: police
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Edmonton
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
-
Registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance spoke with CTV News Edmonton on what Oilers fans are enduring mentally after coming so close to winning the Stanley Cup and how to manage those feelings.
Calgary
LIVE NOW 'A big blessing': Some Calgary business owners happy to see customers come back
On Wednesday evening, the barricades along 16 Avenue N.W. started coming down and, by Thursday morning, traffic had reopened between Home Road and 43 Street N.W.
Alleged Braeside drug home shut down by sheriffs
A house in the Calgary community of Braeside is the latest to be shut down by Alberta Sheriffs over alleged drug trafficking activities.
-
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
Lethbridge
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
'Always a risk': Lethbridge taking stock of water infrastructure in light of Calgary main break
In light of the ongoing water main repair in Calgary, Lethbridge city council was provided an update on the city's pipe infrastructure and discussed if there's any potential for a similar catastrophic break.
-
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
Toronto
Toronto police say gunfire incidents up 74 per cent from last year as they launch tow truck task force
Toronto has seen a staggering 74 per cent increase in gunfire incidents compared to the same time last year and police said Thursday that they have identified some disturbing trends which are contributing to the violence.
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
Ottawa
BREAKING Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
Montreal
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
-
Montreal transit riders can expect to use their smartphones to pay as they board the bus and metro next year, the regional transit authority said Thursday.
Vancouver
Food service workers walk off the job at Vancouver airport for 'one-day strike'
The union representing food service workers at Vancouver International Airport says more than 200 have walked off the job to push for higher wages.
-
A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
Kelowna
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Vancouver Island
-
The city hall building in Langford, B.C., is closed Thursday after a burst water pipe caused "a significant flood" at the municipal office west of Victoria.
-
London
Huron OPP lay drug trafficking charges in Exeter
On Tuesday, an investigation into two people in the Exeter area came to a close, when police used a warrant to enter their property.
-
Two break and enters in the southeast end of the city have London police on the hunt for two suspects. Around 6 a.m. on June 8, two men reportedly wearing ski masks were seen carrying weapons and going into a home, but took nothing.
-
A London native was dreaming big when he bought a ticket for the Dream Lottery, with a grand prize win of a fully furnished home in London, a condo in Port Stanley, plus $250,000 cash. Born and raised in London, Michael Dennan threw his lucky horseshoe in the ring.
Kitchener
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
-
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday in Woolwich.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Two people have been charged in East Ferris Township after a victim was lured into an ambush and attacked by their former partner.
-
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
Atlantic
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs admits he does have some "frustration" with the province’s public school system, but claims recent comments he made were not specifically directed at teachers.
N.L.
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, and rain in the forecast for central Labrador is expected to further ease the threat.
-
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
-
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador northern cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed scores of coastal communities after it was imposed more than 30 years ago.