Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic

    WARNING: This story contains disturbing images and descriptions

    Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.

    One driver shared photos of the incident on a Saskatoon traffic page on Facebook, saying the parts, which included pig innards and quite a few heads, were laying on Millar between 47th Street and 48th Street.

    It’s not known exactly where they came from, or how long the animal remains had been there.

    It’s not the first time a load of pig remains has been left out in the open in the city.

    In Nov. 2022, Saskatoon-based rendering plant West Coast Reduction issued a public apology after a pile of whole pig carcasses was left outside its north-end facility for an entire day. 

    Last year, a truck carrying animal renderings spilled, splattering its contents onto Millar Avenue, causing a traffic snarl.

    Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

