Splattered animal renderings cause traffic snarl in Saskatoon

Traffic was backed up in the city’s north industrial area on Tuesday evening after a truck carrying animal "renderings" spilled its contents onto the street.

Police were called to 51st Street and Millar Avenue just before 5 p.m., according to a Saskatoon police spokesperson.

"We responded to a call that a truck had turned over and spilled 'renderings' over the road," the police said.

It’s unclear what caused the spill, but the top of the truck’s trailer was uncovered, and the material leaked over the end nearest to the truck, spilling onto its tires and the street.

Officers were called in to redirect traffic around the spill, and rush-hour traffic was delayed at the intersection for an unknown amount of time.