Splattered animal renderings cause traffic snarl in Saskatoon

Traffic was backed up in the city’s north industrial area on Tuesday evening after a truck carrying animal "renderings" spilled its contents onto the street. (Courtesy: Jess Cook) Traffic was backed up in the city’s north industrial area on Tuesday evening after a truck carrying animal "renderings" spilled its contents onto the street. (Courtesy: Jess Cook)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London