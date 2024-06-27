SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Nutrien says no one was injured in fire at Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine

    Nutrien's potash mine in Vanscoy, Sask. (CTV News file photo) Nutrien's potash mine in Vanscoy, Sask. (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    Emergency crews were on the scene at Nutrien’s Vanscoy potash mine following a fire on Thursday morning.

    "Late in the morning on June 27, a fire inside a pipe in an above-ground facility at Nutrien’s Vanscoy mine was identified and our Emergency Response Team acted swiftly to assess, contain, and extinguish it,” a Nutrien spokesperson told CTV News just after noon on Thursday.

    Offsite emergency services were also called in as a precaution, Nutrien said, but the company didn’t believe their help would be needed.

    Nutrien says there have been no injuries in the fire, but smoke was visible above the site. Underground workers were not evacuated during the incident, the company said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our CTVNews.ca live chat with expert analysis by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News