Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.

Blake Schreiner was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Brown.

The 39-year-old mother was found dead in her home with more than 80 stab wounds on Jan. 29, 2019.

Schreiner testified he heard voices telling him to kill Brown.

While he admitted his crime to both a 911 operator and police, his trial defence tried to establish that Schreiner suffered from schizotypal personality disorder, falling prey to conspiratorial imaginings after his sustained use of psilocybin.

But the judge ruled Schreiner was not suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Schreiner was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Schreiner claimed the judge mishandled evidence and he didn't get a fair trial.

In November, Schreiner applied to overturn the conviction at Saskatchewan's top court.

After losing that bid, Schreiner took the appeal request to Canada's top court.

It was dismissed on June 20, with no reason provided.

Brown was a teacher at Saskatchewan Polytechnic and had two kids with Schreiner.

In a recorded interview with police, Schreiner said Brown's last words were addressed to her children, "Mommy loves you."