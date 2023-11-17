Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
Blake Schreiner killed Tammy Brown, 39, at the couple's River Heights home on Jan. 29, 2019.
Schreiner, who was 37 at the time, was given a life sentence for second-degree murder with no chance of parole for 17 years.
While he admitted his crime to a both a 911 operator and police, his trial defence tried to establish that Schreiner suffered from schizotypal personality disorder, falling prey to conspiratorial imaginings after his sustained use of psilocybin.
In his appeal, Schreiner's lawyers argued that he did not receive a fair trial and that the presiding justice misapplied evidence his defence team submitted in an attempt to prove Schreiner was not criminally responsible (NCR) for the killing.
The appeal claims the trial judge inappropriately used the evidence to establish Schreiner's culpability in Brown's murder — particularly that the tragedy stemmed from a brewing custody dispute.
In the decision, Saskatchewan Court of Appeal justice Neal Caldwell said while some of Schreiner's statements during a psychiatric assessment may have been considered "protected" under Canada's criminal code, Schreiner triggered an exception to that rule by submitting them as evidence.
The appeal court also found no error in the trial judge's decision to give more weight to the evidence submitted by a Saskatchewan Hospital psychiatrist rather than Dr. Mansfield Mela, a psychiatrist retained by Schreiner.
"The trial judge was entitled to outright reject or give little weight to Dr. Mela’s diagnosis or, even if he had accepted it, to find that Mr. Schreiner was not, as a matter of law, suffering from a mental disorder, or not suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the homicide, as a matter of mixed fact and law," Caldwell wrote.
The appeal court also dismissed Schreiner's claim that 17 years of parole ineligibility was too severe.
During a recorded interview with a police investigator entered as evidence during his trial, Schreiner said Brown's last words were addressed to her children. "Mommy loves you," she said.
In the confession, Schreiner described how he made the couple's two children breakfast following the murder and eventually called 911 to report the crime himself later that morning.
At one point during the morning after the killing, court heard Schreiner's three-year-old son stepped in his mother's blood.
–With files from Laura Woodward
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time
Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable legal clients in schemes lasting over a decade under an agreement that all but ensures more prison time for the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and younger son.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student in northern Manitoba prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Festival du Voyageur denies responsibility in Fort Gibraltar collapse
Festival du Voyageur has filed court documents saying it is not responsible for an accident at Fort Gibraltar last spring that injured 17 people, including one boy who required several surgeries and is at risk of having permanent disability.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged
A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
Health Canada issues warning for more than 30 unauthorized sex enhancement products
Health Canada is warning that more than 30 unauthorized sexual enhancement products being sold in the Greater Toronto Area may pose serious health risks.
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
Ottawa
-
'I got very lucky': Young player speaks out after being cut in the neck by skate blade
A young player who was cut by a skate blade to his neck is warning other players to wear protective equipment properly.
-
Unique housing concept gaining traction in Ottawa
A common concept in parts of Europe and even British Columbia is gaining traction in Ontario and here in Ottawa.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
-
Suspect photos released more than a year after Vancouver triple stabbing
Vancouver police have released photos of two suspects in a triple stabbing, more than a year after the violence took place, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.
-
Man arrested after large seizure of drugs, firearms in Surrey: RCMP
A large seizure of drugs and firearms in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood earlier this month has led to the arrest of a man in his 20s, according to Mounties.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
-
Family makes 'selfish' decision to protect daughters but leave parents in Gaza
A Palestinian man said his family was forced to make what they called a 'selfish' decision and return to Canada with his daughters and wife, leaving his family behind.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria minor hockey player hospitalized, others suspended after in-game pileup
A minor hockey player has been hospitalized and three others have been suspended indefinitely for piling onto the player during a game in Courtenay, B.C., on Monday.
-
Windstorm to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, Environment Canada warns
A windstorm is expected to make landfall on Vancouver Island this weekend, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Greater Victoria and the outer west coast.
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Missing 75-year-old hunter located safe: N.S. RCMP
The 75-year-old hunter who was reported missing from outside Truro, N.S., has been safely located.
-
Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges
The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
-
Homelessness agency can’t wait any longer on city hall’s cold weather plan — first beds offered next week
Bitterly cold nights are putting hundreds of Londoners living unsheltered at risk. Ark Aid Street Mission will open its first 30 shelter beds this winter on Nov. 20, despite city hall being at least a week and a half away from approving its Cold Weather Response.