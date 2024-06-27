July is the worst month for impaired driving deaths in Saskatchewan, SGI says

SGI wants to help make roads safer this month with its traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving.

SGI says July offers an opportunity to shed light on a grim statistic — it’s been the month with the highest number of impaired driving injuries and deaths over the last five years.

“Nearly seven people lose their lives every July on average in Saskatchewan,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson.

“Another 39 people are injured as a result of impaired driving. That's something we'd like to change.”

By comparison, the five-year average for August is closer to 4.5 impaired driving deaths.

To combat those numbers, the Regina Police Service announced it will be performing mandatory alcohol screenings at every road stop in July. RPS had the same project in March.

“It was a great idea,” said Regina Police Service constable Mike Seel.

“It's something that other police services have done across the country for years. The traffic focus with SGI being impaired driving because of the increased fatalities, that's something that we're going to bring back. In March, I think we did over 600 traffic stops and there was nine arrests and six vehicle suspensions.”

In April, RCMP began mandatory alcohol screening for traffic stops. The Saskatoon Police Service says it’s considering a similar project, but nothing is in the works.

Seel says he understands the frustration from drivers if ordered to give a breath sample at a traffic stop. But he says a little frustration is worth keeping the roads safer.

“I've been in the traffic unit for six years now, and I've gone to enough accidents involving alcohol or people have been horribly injured or killed, and I don't like seeing that,” he said.

“If people could see some of the images that I've seen over my career, they’d understand why we're doing it for people's safety.”

McMurchy says impaired driving happens across all age categories, but the majority fall into the 19-34 age group. His advice for residents this summer is simple but effective.

“As they take in all the summer in Saskatchewan has to offer, the importance of planning a safe ride If your summer plans involve consuming alcohol or drugs,” he said.