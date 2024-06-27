WestJet job action avoided, but flight cancellation still in effect

A labour dispute at WestJet has caused significant disruption for travellers heading into the Canada Day long weekend. In preparation for potential job action the airline cancelled 25 flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, impacting over 3,300 passengers.

On Thursday afternoon, the federal government intervened, forcing WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) back to the negotiating table and putting job action on hold.

However, the timing of this intervention was too late for some travelers, including Shad Lehmann, who had to cut short his work trip in Minneapolis to return to Saskatoon.

"They had rebooked me on a flight two days later to come home because of some reason or another. And I managed to get a hold of them last night and they were able to rebook me to come home a day early, which kind of changed my travel plans and my work plans, but better to be home early," said Lehmann.

Gordon Lei, who was catching one of the last flights to Vancouver before Friday’s cancellations, expressed his relief.

"Obviously if today's flight was cancelled that would be devastating. I live in Vancouver, so not being able to get home for the long weekend would be devastating," said Lei.

A similar situation occurred the previous week when flights were cancelled in anticipation of job action that ultimately did not take place. While the dispute is now in binding arbitration, travelers are still urged to check the status of their flights.

Justin Reves, spokesperson for Regina International Airport, advises travelers to stay informed.

"Try and download that WestJet app, sign up for those email notifications, follow them on social media. Try to get your information through a digital source as things can be very busy as opposed to phoning in, and of course, we're going to keep everyone updated here on our social channels if we start seeing real serious cancellations or disruptions," said Reves.

Going into the long weekend, the union has stated it will comply and direct its members to refrain from unlawful job action. WestJet confirmed that no additional flights will be cancelled.