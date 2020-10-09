Advertisement
WATCH LIVE @ 10: Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe to announce platform in Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 9:24AM CST Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 9:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is scheduled to announce his party's platform in Saskatoon on Friday morning.
On Thursday Moe promised assistance for seniors if his party is re-elected.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
