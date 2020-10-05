PRINCE ALBERT -- The Sask Party said it will restart the Active Families Benefit if election on Oct. 26.

The benefit offers $150 per year, per child to families with less than $60,000 in annual income. Children with disabilities are entitled to $200.

“Over the years, I have coached hockey and softball and I know what a benefit those activities have been to our kids and other kids in our community,” Sask Party leader Scott Moe said. “I also know that it costs money to get your kids involved in sports and other activities, so the Saskatchewan Party wants to help parents with some of those costs.”

Moe also said on Monday that his government would add 750 new childcare spaces over the next four years.

“230 of the new childcare spaces will be in new schools being built over the next four years,” the party said in the news release. “Operating funding will be available as the new spaces open up. It’s expected that 120 of the new spaces will begin operating in 2021-22.”

The Sask Party also said that in the 2022-23 budget, start up grants for new licensed home-based childcare will increase by $500, the monthly nutrition grant would increase from $60 to $80 and the equipment grant would increase from $150 to $300.

