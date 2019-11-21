SASKATOON – Expect another unseasonably warm weekend in Saskatoon, with temperatures pushing into plus territory.

The warm air comes with some moderate wind speeds Thursday afternoon.Be aware of changing road conditions as the “freeze/thaw” cycle continues.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 3 C

Evening: -1 C

9 p.m.: -2 C

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: 3 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -2 C

Afternoon High: 7 C