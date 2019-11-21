Warmer weather hits the prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:11AM CST
SASKATOON – Expect another unseasonably warm weekend in Saskatoon, with temperatures pushing into plus territory.
The warm air comes with some moderate wind speeds Thursday afternoon.Be aware of changing road conditions as the “freeze/thaw” cycle continues.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 3 C
Evening: -1 C
9 p.m.: -2 C
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: 3 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -2 C
Afternoon High: 7 C