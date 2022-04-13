Ukrainian refugees find new home in Saskatoon

One of Saskatoon's newest Ukrainian families is settling in after making the quick decision to come to Canada.

Wesley, two, and Vivienne, five, have already visited the Nutrien Wonderhub twice. The children arrived in Saskatoon with their parents Andrii Popov and Tetiana Sakaly on Friday, bearing the brunt of the family stress fleeing the Russian invasion.

“I understand that the situation was very dangerous for our family,” Popov told CTV News. Not wanting to subject their children potential destruction in their western Ukrainian city of Mlyniv, they packed up and fled.

They didn't know anyone in Saskatchewan, but had heard it was a great place through a Facebook group.

“They said they would arrange something like shelter. If you write them, someone will help you,” Sakaly said.

The help they were looking for came from Leanna Keyes, who offered them a free place to stay.

Nervous at first, Keyes had to mobilize.

“I said, ok there’s lots to do so I called my friends and family and I used Facebook a lot for that,” she said.

From that network of people wanting to help those affected by the war, donations poured in. There were meals to fill the fridge and freezer, furniture, car seats and a highchair.

The family is trying to build a life in a brand-new city and has started to explore.

Sakaly is an artist and hopes to offer art classes to children as a way of giving back. Someone donated some art supplies recently which she will use to start.

Popov is a software developer who has some leads on local jobs.

The children are adjusting just fine, according to their parents. The plan is to get them enrolled in a school as soon as possible so they can start to expand their limited English and meet some new Canadian friends.