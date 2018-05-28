

CTV Saskatoon





Two Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges tied to a traffic stop last year.

Two constables, Cailin Link and Angela McDade, were charged after a complaint from a man they arrested in the November 2017 traffic stop prompted an investigation overseen by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission.

Police said in a news release the man was arrested for obstructing officers. No one was injured.

Charges were laid against Link and McDade after consultation with Crown prosecutors.

The two have since been reassigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of court proceedings.

The next court date is scheduled for June 28 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.