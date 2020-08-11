SASKATOON -- Two people are facing charges following a break and enter that saw a gun pointed at police.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police say officers were responding to a break and enter in the 1600 block of Avenue B where a person inside the home had been assaulted but managed to escape.

When a responding officer went to the back of the house and turned the corner, police say a man was standing on the deck pointing a gun.

Police say they recovered a sawed-off rifle from the scene.

A 20-year-old man is facing several weapons-related offences. A 17-year-old girl is facing an assault charge.