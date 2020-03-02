SASKATOON -- Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, and 23-year-old Joshua Dominic Canevaro, both of Saskatoon, made their first appearances in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Monday morning, in relation to the disappearance of 20-year-old Allan Douglas Garrioch of Humboldt.

Morrison is facing eight charges, including first degree murder, while both are charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Garrioch was last seen in the early hours of Feb. 25 and was reported missing after being out of contact with his family.

Early Monday morning, RCMP confirmed they found human remains in the RM of Bayne and are awaiting the results of a forensic autopsy to confirm the identity.

Humboldt mayor Rob Muench says he can’t remember an incident of this nature occurring in Humboldt in over 40 years.

“I think people were concerned,” he said. “We’ve had very few incidents like this in our community over the years, and I think it’s one of those things were the people involved may have known each other, and I think it was one of those isolated events that we hope doesn’t happen very often.”

On Oct. 11, the Humboldt Fire Department was called to the scene of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, and several sources tell CTV News the vehicle belonged to Garrioch, though it’s not clear whether the two incidents are related.

Morrison is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, while Canevaro is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.