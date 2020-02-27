SASKATOON -- A 20-year-old Humboldt man did not leave his home willingly after a fight inside, RCMP say.

Allan Douglas Garroich, who also goes by the last name of Glasier, may have been directed or forced to accompany three other males.

Garroich has not been in contact with any of his family or friends since he was last seen during the early morning hours of Feb. 25, which is out of character for him, according to police.

RCMP consider the case suspicious.

Garroich is described as five-foot-eight with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.