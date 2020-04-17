SASKATOON -- The city says it has made adjustments to 59 "high-use" pedestrian intersections in light of the pandemic and drivers may have to wait a bit longer as a result.

The signals at the intersections work without pedestrians pushing the activation button.

The city has also installed signs advising pedestrians to not trigger the buttons using their hands.

Totally emoving the buttons isn't feasible, the city said, because people with visual impairments rely on the audible pedestrian system to safely cross which is triggered by the button.