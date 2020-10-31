SASKATOON -- Three people were arrested Saturday morning after evading police while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a release sent out by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Around 9:25 a.m., Saskatoon police located a vehicle that had been stolen during a break and enter in Yorkton around 3 a.m. Saturday, the release said.

According to police, patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Valley Road but the driver failed to stop.

A tire deflation device was successful used by officers in two separate locations, police said.

The release said officers disengaged the vehicle while the SPS Air support Unit saw the vehicle continuing into the city, then coming to a stop in a yard on 11th St. W just off of highway 7.

Police said members from the SPS, RCMP and Corman Park Police then moved in to make an arrest.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by members of the Canine Unit, according to the release.

Police said he suffered several minor dog bite injuries as a result and was treated on the scene.

Two women who were passengers in the vehicle were also arrested, the release said.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, has been charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

One passenger, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The other passenger, a 51-year-old woman, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of probation.

All three suspects are from Lloydminster and will be held for court in the morning, police said.