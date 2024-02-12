This Sask. couple's inside joke became a bestselling children's book
What started as a prank became a popular children’s book called Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
The book has since sold over 5,000 copies, and now the authors are putting the finishing touches on another entertaining hockey-themed story.
Once upon a time, a hockey injury led Konn Hawkes to meet his future wife, Emily, at Sacred Heart University.
“I blew my knee apart first shift, first game against Colgate,” said Konn Hawkes, co-author of Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
“When all the other guys were on the ice practising, I was up in the hockey office getting rehab from the trainers. Emily was in there doing administrative work to make some extra money.”
After spending a few years in Washington D.C. working in the political field, the couple moved back to Saskatchewan to the family farm.
The idea for the book started as a joke with their friend Greg Lowman, who had recently created a line of hockey hair products and was known for his flowing ‘do.
“He’s just one of those guys who has unreal hair,” he said. “We gave him the nickname: The Hair. Nobody really knew his name for a long time.”
With Emily’s artistic and storytelling skills, Konn lent his knowledge of hockey lingo. Together they created Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
They released the book and had a few laughs with friends, never expecting the book to sell many copies.
But after everyone had a copy, it kept selling online, and was chosen as an Indie Book Awards finalist.
“Actually this morning, I checked and we’ve just sold our five-thousandth copy of Flowman, which is crazy for a self-published prank,” said Emily.
Since the success of Flowman, the couple chose to immortalize the hectic and hilarious day when a cow got loose, wreaking havoc on the small community of Watrous.
“The book is about 90 per cent accurate,” said Konn. “They went to the vet, the cow got loose. They called the RCMP; they shut down the school because the cow was just losing it.”
But the Hawkes’ are excited about their next hockey-themed book, loosely based on a family friend who grew up with 12 siblings.
“We’ve gone back and forth with the titles, but it’s the Petawawa Peach and the Curse of the Golden Hockey Helmet,” she said.
Hawkes says the next book should be available sometime in the summer, and a French-language adaptation of Flowman is expected to hit shelves at Christmas.
Flowman and the Magic Mullet, and Runaway Cow: The Story of Cow 1422B are available at SaskBooks.com.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Conservative motion, backed by NDP, produced $40M in regulatory relief for Bell
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is rejecting the idea that his party played a role in granting $40 million in regulatory relief to Bell Media.
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
Shooter entered Texas megachurch with young son and used AR-style rifle in the attack, police say
The shooter who opened fire at a Texas megachurch on Sunday before being killed by security officers had a history of mental illness and used an AR-style rifle in the attack that also critically injured their seven-year-old son, authorities said Monday.
Small plane lands safely near Buffalo after rear door falls off mid-flight
A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station. Shooter is at large
One person was killed and five others wounded following a dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.
'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation calls out Saskatoon MP over remarks on water plants
Piapot First Nation is demanding an apology from a Saskatoon MP over remarks made in the House of Commons last week.
-
Regina police continue investigation into church arson
Police are continuing to investigate an arson incident that damaged a church in downtown Regina late last week.
-
These are the teams competing at next month's Brier in Regina
The recently-renamed Montana's Brier is less than a month away, and some top-notch competition will be hitting the pebbled ice in Regina this March.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Crash on Lagimodiere leaves man dead
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sunday night on Lagimodiere Boulevard.
Calgary
-
New remote work rules for Calgary city councillors up for vote
Council is set to decide on changes that would allow them to dial in to debates on occasion.
-
Igor Shesterkin gets first shutout of season as New York Rangers beat Calgary Flames 2-0
Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.
-
Norman Kwong's Canadian Heritage Minute debuts
A Canadian Heritage Minute chronicling the life of a former Alberta lieutenant-governor, Norman Kwong, was released Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke,': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Edmonton school divisions call for construction funding as students face overcrowded classrooms
The mother of an Edmonton Grade 9 student looking ahead to a potential logistical nightmare next fall says she expects her child will face packed classrooms -- and the prospect of a long commute to his new high school.
-
'Do not go on the ice at all': EFRS warning after dog dies falling into river
People are being warned to stay off the ice and to keep their pets away after rescue teams were unable to save a dog that had fallen into the North Saskatchewan River.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs brace for a stretch without Morgan Rielly, who's expected to be suspended
The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension.
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
-
Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama dominant in Spurs 122-99 rout of Raptors
Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
OPP recover bodies of 2 people who fell through ice on Charleston Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two missing hikers who fell through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario have been recovered.
-
Ottawa police suspect TikTok challenge behind group of people shooting gel balls from vehicle
Ottawa police say several people were charged this weekend after callers reported a group driving around the ByWard Market shooting a gel ball gun.
Vancouver
-
'We're doing the best we can': Family with 1-year-old living in RV at rest area
The Cole Road Rest Area next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is jammed with dozens of RVs. Sitting outside one of the trailers is a children’s tricycle. This is where Chris and his girlfriend live with their one-year-old boy.
-
Demand for free medical flights, accommodations skyrocketed 145% in B.C. last year, Hope Air says
Demand for a national charity that provides free medical flights, and covers other expenses, for those who can't afford them is soaring in British Columbia.
-
B.C. developer ordered to pay pre-sale condo buyers $13M for breach of contract
The development company behind a B.C. condo project has been ordered to pay more than $13 million in damages to dozens of people who made pre-sale purchases that never came to fruition.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.
-
Woman, 21, arrested after apartment building destroyed by arson: Montreal police
Montreal police say they opened an arson investigation and arrested a 21-year-old woman after a fire broke out on Monday in an apartment building in The Village.
-
3 minors arrested after posting TikTok of themselves climbing Champlain Bridge tower
Three youths have been arrested after filming themselves climbing the Champlain Bridge tower and posting a video of it on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
-
$733M in new fed funding for B.C. seniors welcome, but won't go far
It’s certainly being welcomed by everyone involved in British Columbia’s senior care industry, but a new agreement for $733 million dollars in federal funds over five years doesn’t go very far.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
-
70-year-old N.B. man dies after falling through thin ice on ATV
A 70-year-old man from Passekeag, N.B., has died after falling through thin ice on an all-terrain vehicle this past weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Meet Elliot Lake's new mayor: Andrew Wannan
In a unanimous decision from council Monday night, Elliot Lake council has to decided to fill the empty mayor’s chair with one of their own. Andrew Wannan becomes the city’s new mayor after assuming the interim role almost a year ago.
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
London
-
53-year-old man faces 25 sexual offence charges for alleged incidents inside Owen Sound business
A Bruce County man faces 25 charges related to sexual offences at a business in Owen Sound, according to police where the alleged incidents took place.
-
'We don’t want to increase our prices': Restaurants call for cap on booze tax
Restaurants across Canada have joined others in the hospitality industry in calling for a cap to the annual alcohol excise tax — a tax tied to the rate of inflation.
-
Recent mild spell leads to sweet start of the maple syrup season
The maple syrup season historically began in late March or early April. Over the years, however, a change in climate patterns has slowly pushed back the start date into February.