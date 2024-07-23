Third man charged with first-degree murder in Melissa Duquette homicide

Pelican Narrows RCMP have arrested a third suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of Melissa Duquette.

Officers found and arrested Kendell Ameech on Monday at his home in Pelican Narrows. Ameech was wanted by RCMP for multiple counts of assault with a weapon and weapons-related charges.

Saskatoon Police were searching for Ameech in connection with the April 15, 2024 homicide of 24-year-old Duquette.

That day, Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West Monday morning with reports of an “insecure property.” When they arrived, officers found Duquette dead in the basement. A day later, police confirmed her death as the city’s seventh homicide.

Two other suspects— Sundance Okemaysim and Kevin Keenatch, 33 and 23 —were arrested in Saskatoon and charged with first-degree murder last week.

Ameech is scheduled to appear at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Tuesday.

-- With files from Hayatullah Amanat