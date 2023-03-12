'Things are a little more expensive': Vendors at Saskatoon Homestyles event seeing rising input costs
As thousands of people walked through the doors of the Homestyles show at Praireland Park, inflation wasn’t far behind.
“It’s hitting vendors. The cost of everything that they are supplying gets higher too,” said Barbra Karpluk.
She attended the event browsing around and looking for an air-conditioner and blinds for her balcony.
“Things are a little more expensive than they were pre-COVID.”
In total, the event has over 300 booths featuring 165 companies featuring a range of services for homes such as appliances, doors and windows.
“It’s really for anyone who owns a home or is looking to purchase a home,” said CEO of Saskatoon and Region Home Builders Association Nicole Burgess.
Essential Power Inc., is one of the many vendors taking part in the three-day event. The electrical contractor company specializes in residential renovations and says supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a slight rise in cost.
“Electrical panels did go up quite a bit, wire was going up fairly regularly but has now levelled off. Some of the products have gone up but not as much as I thought was going to happen,” said Essential Power CEO Anne-Marie Howie.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the company had to deal with copper and steel both doubling in price and nearly tripling at its peak.
“Unfortunately with all the other costs kind of going up that aren’t product-wise like fuel. There were some raising in our prices,” said Howie.
On top of rising inflation, another issue at the top of mind for homeowners or those looking to get into the market are high-interest rates.
“People are having a financial reset, re-evaluating their situation in the marketplace,” said the principal for Edgewater Development Wayne Halabura. “There is still some product out there.”
Halabura recommends anyone getting into the market to shop around and do research on your builder.
It was the 41st year of HomeStyles.
