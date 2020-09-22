Advertisement
The first day of fall is a fine beginning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures push close to the 20 degree mark again in Saskatoon as the seasons officially change this morning.
Moderate winds between 15-25 km/h will blow with more cloud coverage pushing in overnight.
The medium range forecast shows more of the same, with above seasonal temperatures, and more wind.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – Partly Cloudy.
· High: 19
· Evening: 16
· 9pm: 11
· Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.
· Morning Low: 5
· Afternoon High: 21
· Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun / Wind.
· Morning Low: 12
· Afternoon High: 23