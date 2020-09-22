SASKATOON -- Temperatures push close to the 20 degree mark again in Saskatoon as the seasons officially change this morning.

Moderate winds between 15-25 km/h will blow with more cloud coverage pushing in overnight.

The medium range forecast shows more of the same, with above seasonal temperatures, and more wind.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: 19

· Evening: 16

· 9pm: 11

· Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: 5

· Afternoon High: 21

· Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun / Wind.

· Morning Low: 12

· Afternoon High: 23