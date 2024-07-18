The Bridge Saskatoon celebrated its 25th anniversary of services on Thursday with a special barbecue, continuing its mission with a festive flair.

The Bridge opened its doors in 1999 to the public as a Christian organization working in the inner city to help those in need.

"We started out by serving free lunch, then it turned into free breakfast and lunch," executive director of the Bridge Saskatoon Linda Walker said. "And we're still doing that! At this stage, we're serving about 300 meals a day—Monday to Friday."

The Bridge began in a modest location on 20th Street, staffed almost exclusively by volunteers. Over the years, it has grown into the vital community resource it is today.

Walker emphasized the grassroots nature of the organization.

"It was a grassroots thing, something to what the lord said to me is meet the people where they're at, accept them who they are, and to share his unconditional love," said Walker.

One of the individuals impacted by the Bridge's work is Barb McAdam, who passed through their doors a few years ago and she says it changed her life.

"I've been going through the rough stages and everything. I just about OD'ed a couple of times, so I just turned around and changed my life and said 'no god, it's in your hands," said McAdam.

The increase in homelessness and addiction in recent years has stretched the Bridge's services. The organization hopes to ease the burden on other public housing and rehabilitation programs by getting people prepared.

"It's pretty impossible for people to find housing when their lifestyle is steeped in alcoholism, or addiction, or drugs, or whatever it is. We don't view this as a problem; we look for the root of why that's a problem," said Walker.

With 25 years behind, the Bridge continues its community work, bridging those in need to services and faith, in hopes of helping them get back on their feet.