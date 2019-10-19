BATTLEFORD -- The death of a 27-year-old Battleford man is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Ryan John Gatzke.

Battlefords RCMP along with other RCMP specialized units remain on the scene investigating, but with the information gathered so far they have ruled Gatzke’s death a homicide.

Anyone who was in the area of the 100 block of 26 St. W in the town of Battleford between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, is being asked to contact police with any information including anything suspicious or out of the ordinary that may have happened. Police say this information could include unfamiliar vehicles, loud noises, or suspicious people.

An autopsy has been ordered and has been conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The victim's next of kind have been notified.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but remind residents to continue to be observant and report any suspicious activity.