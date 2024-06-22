Saskatoon Pride Parade bigger than ever for its 2024 return

Over a hundred floats, representing institutions from across Saskatchewan took part in the 2024 Pride Parade —Saskatoon's largest annual parade event.

The parade started off with overcast and light rain, but after every storm came a rainbow, as the clouds cleared away to the sun and hot temperatures.

Blake Tait, the spokesperson for the event, says this year's parade was estimated to be about one thousand people larger than the 2023 parade for an attendance of over nine thousand.

"It's one of the ten largest pride parades in the country," said Tait.

A member of the community himself, pride was a very important outlet for Tait to find acceptance.

"Pride as a child for me was something that was so important in making me feel safe and supported in my community," said Tait.

This comes at a time where the community members are advocating against provincial legislation they say infringes on their rights. Resulting in Saskatchewan Party MLAs being barred from representation at the parade.

Police were invited to attend this year’s parade in uniform this year breaking from last year's agreement, and were spotted with pride emblems on their uniforms.

"It feels like everything is black and white, it's really hard to be a queer person in society. It feels a lot like we've been going backwards for years, but it's very much in the forefront now," said Tait.

The parade was a jovial experience for most involved, offering a great time for both the LGBTQIA+ community and its supporters.

"It's a real party. I enjoy walking it this year. Everyone is accepted no matter who they are, or what they are," said Darren Woff, who was with the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation float.

The parade route tracked up Spadina Crescent into the downtown, before ending near the river landing where festival grounds had been set up.

Speakers, food, beer gardens, and a marketplace were part of the post-parade festival, which continued on for hours after Saskatoon's largest-ever pride parade had ended.