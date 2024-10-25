Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
Early Thursday morning, a group of armed suspects approached a construction worker on White Star Road, about 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert. According to police, the worker was shot and his truck stolen. The worker is currently in hospital with serious injuries, police say.
The RCMP triggered an emergency alert after the incident, and police from across the province moved in to track down the assailants, who made their way northwest to the Thunder Rapids area, just past Tobin Lake. Police say they ditched the stolen truck after colliding with a heavy equipment vehicle.
By Thursday evening, two people were taken into custody.
In a news release on Friday, the RCMP said the Saskatoon Police airplane was able to find the suspects running along the Saskatchewan River bank, about three kilometres from where they were seen entering the bush.
The two suspects, 18-year-old Melissa McCallum from La Ronge and 33-year-old Angus Heathen from Prince Albert, face a number of assault and weapons charges.
The RCMP says paramedics treated McCallum at the scene for minor injuries she sustained when the stolen vehicle collided with the truck.
Police believe there are two others still at large.
“The two outstanding suspects were not located overnight in the area of Highway 123, despite extensive police ground and air searches in dense, thick bush with swampland and mossy/boggy terrain,” the RCMP said.
“Investigation continues to identify and locate them. We ask the public to remain vigilant and not approach any suspicious people and report all suspicious activity to police.”
Police are working to determine if the suspects were involved with any other criminal activity in the days leading up to the search.
