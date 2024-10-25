Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy

Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.

The body was discovered in the 400 block of 19th Street East on Oct. 16, with police called to the scene around 6 p.m. that evening.

Forensic investigators could be seen parked next to a wooded area on the east hill where it appears the body was discovered.

Identifying the remains seems to have proven a challenge for police.

After completing an autopsy on Tuesday, all police could share in a news release the following day is that they “determined the remains were of a male.”

Given investigators called a forensic anthropologist to conduct the autopsy alongside a forensic pathologist, the body itself may have been in a state of decomposition or be difficult to recognize for other reasons. Forensic anthropologists specialize in analyzing hard tissues such a bones.

CTV News contacted the Prince Albert police for more details about the challenges investigators are facing trying to identify the body, but police Chief Patrick Nogier said his team wants to ensure the investigative process isn’t hindered by public disclosure.

“Given the uncertainty and unknown circumstances of the actual death, we are reluctant to provide additional details about the final resting position of the body at this point,” Nogier said in an email.

“An approximate date range for the death has been determined, but we’re unsure if public disclosure of this information would help or hinder our investigative progress.”

Police haven’t determined if there was foul play involved, but Nogier says police generally consider every death suspicious until they can prove otherwise.

“This occurrence continues to be very challenging, but is very much an active investigation for our police service.”

Nogier says the investigators primary concern right now is identifying the body so they can offer some closure to a family that’s missing their loved one.