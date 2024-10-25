Man charged with arson following multiple fires in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood

A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following multiple fires that were deliberately set in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to four fires in a matter of an hour, including a detached garage, a deck, and two fences.

In a release Friday morning, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said just after 10 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report of fence fire in the 100 block of 31st Street West while they were responding to the other fires reported in the area.

Officers discovered a man matching the description of the suspect a few blocks away from where another fire was actively burning.

(Dan Shingoose/ CTV News)

Police say the 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene without an issue and charged with arson for the fence fire. He also had a warrant for being unlawfully at large and was found to be breaching court-ordered conditions.

Police believe the burning fence is related to the string of fires that took place in the area Thursday.

Police say they continue to investigate and further charges could be laid.