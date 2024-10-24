Police investigating multiple suspicious fire in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood

Saskatoon police are investigating a series of suspicious fires that were lit in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

The first fire was reported around 9:21 a.m., involving a detached garage on the 1500 block of Avenue E North. The blaze spread to an adjacent garage on Avenue F North.

In a news release just after noon, the Saskatoon Fire Department said the crews were able to contain the blaze.

The second fire was called in around 9:53 a.m. The fire department were told a deck was on fire on the 1400 block of Avenue D North.

The fire department says the fire was put out by the homeowner. Firefighters attended to ensure all hot spots were completely extinguished.

Two more suspicious fires were reported Thursday morning, with the next one following just minutes after, around 10:01 a.m.

Firefighters found a fence on fire on the 100 block of 31st Street West. Another fence was set ablaze on 29th Street West shortly after.

The fire department considers these cases suspicious, but it can’t definitively say if they are all connected.

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity is asked to contact police.