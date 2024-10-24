Two arrested in northern Saskatchewan after all-day manhunt for armed auto thieves

The Saskatchewan RCMP is calling off its dangerous persons alert after two people were arrested in the Tobin Lake area Thursday afternoon.

Early Thursday morning, a group of armed suspects approached a construction worker at a site on White Star Road, about 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

According to the company RNF Ventures, a worker was shot and his truck stolen. He’s currently in hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say at around 7:30 a.m., the man was in a vehicle near White Star Road north of Prince Albert, when he was approached by multiple suspects in a black SUV wearing black bandanas or black balaclavas.

“The adult male was shot by the suspects. The suspects stole the man’s vehicle, a white 2020 Dodge Ram, and cellphone, and abandoned the black SUV. The victim did not know the suspects” RCMP said.

An emergency alert blared out on cell phones across the province just before 10 a.m., outlining a string of armed vehicle robberies in the Prince Albert area, with three to four armed suspects last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the junction of Highway 55 and Highway 123, just west of Nipawin, Sask.

The male suspects were last seen driving a 2020 white Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab with green toolbox and a licence plate RNF50, and could be wearing black bandanas and balaclavas.

Just after 10 a.m., the RCMP believed the suspects were heading down Highway 123 toward Cumberland House. RCMP say at around 10:30 a.m., the white Dodge Ram collided with a heavy equipment vehicle on Highway 123 in the Thunder Rapids area.

RCMP say the suspects then abandoned the truck and and ran into the bush. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the collision. Police said they located and seized two guns from the vehicle.

Just after 4 p.m., the RCMP said two suspects - one male and one female - had been arrested and it was cancelling its dangerous persons alert. Police believe there may be two other suspects still outstanding and moving on foot in the Tobin Lake area.

RCMP say residents in the Tobin Lake area may notice a continued increased police presence as multiple Saskatchewan RCMP units and detachments are engaged in the search for the suspects.

“The search area is incredibly challenging – the bush is very dense and thick, and there is extremely limited cell service,” RCMP said in an updated release sent shortly before 6 p.m.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and will provide more information when it is available.

RCMP is asking residents and businesses between Holbein and past Nipawin up to the Thunder Rapids area - especially along Highway 355/55 - to check video surveillance for any signs of a black Honda CRV with three to four suspects dressed in all black and bandanas over their faces between Oct. 23 and the morning of Oct. 24, driving in and between the Holbein and Thunder Rapids areas.

Tips should be reported by calling 310-RCMP (7267).

Saskatchewan RCMP is also asking residents of these areas to check on their neighbours to ensure everyone’s safety.

If an imminent safety risk emerges with those they think are still at large, police say they'll notify the public.

The RCMP says Highway 123 is blocked to the north of Tobin Lake due to the ongoing search, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

