One killed following structure fire in North Battleford

    An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.

    At around 4:33 a.m., on Saturday, fire crews were called to 211 95th Street for a structure fire where they discovered the a person’s remains within the structure.

    The victim’s identity has not been released.

    The City of North Battleford says another individual was able to exit the structure safely.

    Although the fire is not thought to be suspicious in nature, the cause and origin of the blaze are still under investigation.

    No neighbouring structures incurred any damage during the fire, according to the City of North Battleford.

