Subjects of Sask.-wide dangerous persons alert may be in Regina: RCMP

The subjects of a province-wide dangerous persons alert may be in Regina according to RCMP.

In an update sent shortly after noon, RCMP said the two suspects linked to multiple potentially random attacks may have been travelling in the Arcola Avenue area of the city around 11:45 Sunday morning.

People living in Regina were instructed to take precautions and to consider sheltering in place.

"As the suspects are at large, we have also asked for the alert to be extended to Manitoba and Alberta," RCMP said in the update.

RCMP in Saskatchewan first issued the dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.

Just after 10 a.m., RCMP said the alleged victims may have been attacked at random. The alert was also expanded from a more localized area to include the entire province.

The first alert issued just before 8 a.m. said police are searching for a pair of suspects "after several calls of stabbings" in the First Nation located roughly 40 kilometres northwest of Melfort.

In an update sent minutes later, the suspects were identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.

Damien was described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. The alert issued by Melfort RCMP said Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds.

A third update issued around 8:20 a.m., said the suspects may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

Beginning around 6 a.m., STARS air ambulance made three separate dispatches to James Smith Cree Nation Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a fourth ambulance was dispatched, this time to Melfort.

RCMP instructed people living in the area to seek immediate shelter or to shelter in place.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," the RCMP alert said.

The alert also warned against approaching suspicious persons and picking up hitchhikers.

RCMP asked people living in the area to avoid disclosing police locations.

The alert said anyone in the area who spots a suspicious person or is experiencing an emergency should call 911.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.