SASKATOON -- The woman who took a child who became the subject of an Amber Alert did so after a fight broke out inside the girl’s home, Saskatoon police say.

“While it is not entirely known why the woman retained custody of the child for an extended period of time, investigators have not found any indication of criminal intent or activity,” police said in a news release.

Saskatoon police issued an Amber Alert at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a four-year-old girl had been reported missing Tuesday night at 9:30.

The girl was found unharmed at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a woman in a house in the 1900 block of 20th Street and the alert was called off.

Police originally said the girl’s family had last seen her at 2 a.m. Tuesday and couldn’t account for the more than 19-hour gap between then and when she was reported missing.

Detectives have since discovered that the child’s mother was of the belief that the child was in the care of a friend.

When she became aware that the child was not in fact, with that friend, she began a search for the little girl herself, before alerting police.

The other woman called police to report she was in custody of the girl when she saw the Amber Alert information and cooperated with the investigation, police say.