SASKATOON -- A woman who lives in the home where the subject of Wednesday's Amber Alert was found safe says she was shocked by the discovery.

Mary Bear says she woke up to find her niece and an unknown girl in the basement of in her Pleasant Hill home.

Bear told CTV News she realized the girl matched the description of a missing four-year-old described in an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.

"They came right upstairs and we phoned the RCMP, police to say the girl was safe," Bear told CTV News

Police soon arrived confirming the girl matched the description.

Bear says the girl was then taken home while Bear's niece spoke to police.

Police have not laid any charges in connection to the case.

When the Amber Alert was issued, police said the woman who was believed to have taken the four-year-old was not known to the girl's family.