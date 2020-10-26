SASKATOON -- During his concession speech Monday night, NDP Leader Ryan Meili poked fun at his presently uncertain future in Saskatchewan politics.

"To the people of Meewasin, it has been an honour to serve as your MLA. I'd like to continue to do so. We'll find out more about that later tonight," Meili said.

As of 11:15 p.m., with 50 of 51 polls in his Saskatoon Meewasin constituency reporting, Meili trailed behind Saskatchewan Party candidate Rylund Hunter by 83 votes.

If Meili holds his seat, he will buck a trend that has plagued his predecessors, NDP leaders Cam Broten and Dwain Lingenfelter, who failed to win their own seats in the 2016 and 2011 elections respectively.

The constituency was also home to a tight race in 2016, when Roger Parent claimed the seat for the Sask. Party with just over 50 per cent of the vote.

This is a developing story. More details to come.