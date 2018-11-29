

CTV Saskatoon





Fire crews were called to the Inland Steel recycling plant on 17th Street West Wednesday evening.

A fire was burning in the in the middle of the scrap pile, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release. No equipment or structures were involved.

Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes and employees of the scrap yard used a large grappling hook loader to move metal from the pile, helping firefighters to fully extinguish the fire.

A fire investigator has determined the cause to be accidental. Damage is estimated at $5,000.