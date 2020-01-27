SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery at a business Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Eighth Street East.

Around 1:40 p.m. police were called to the retail business where staff reported the robbery had just occurred. They said two men entered the store and sprayed bear spray before fleeing with several smart phones.

Several staff were treated for the effects of bear spray, police say.

Witnesses describe the suspects as black men with one wearing a black jacket and the other a bright red jacket, police say.

Both had dark coloured pants and both had their faces partially covered, police say.