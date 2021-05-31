SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is loosening restrictions for indoor and outdoor recreation programs after the province moved to Step 1 of its reopening plan.

“Step 1 has allowed an increase to the outdoor public gathering size limits from 10 to 150 people in spaces such as parks,” the city said in a news release.

“To request use of outdoor civic space for an event, organizers are encouraged to submit application forms to the city well in advance of the event to allow plenty of time for review and approval.”

Applicants must explain how they will adhere to the public health orders.

Meanwhile, adult and youth league play is now permitted and can resume at the outdoor sports fields, though tournaments are not permitted at this time.

The following guidelines are in place:

Each playing surface or game area must follow the outdoor gathering limit of 150 people.

Masks are not required outdoors

Spectators not from the same household should maintain two metres of physical distance

Players should avoid physical contact such as shaking hands or high fives

Individual and protective equipment should not be shared

Bats, helmets and other shared equipment should be disinfected after each use

The limit of eight participants in a class has been removed for land fitness programs

Within Step 1 guidelines, capacity is now based upon the ability to provide three metres of physical distance between participants during class and in the change rooms.

This has allowed for a slight increase to drop-in fitness program class sizes at leisure centres.

Residents can book available drop-in programs online up to two days in advance.

All health and safety protocols, such as wearing a mask and physical distancing, must still be followed by all visitors to leisure centres, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.