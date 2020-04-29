SASKATOON -- A person at the Beauval General Store tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Customers who have recently shopped or bought gas at this store between April 12 and April 27 should self-isolate until May 12 and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA says.

On Tuesday, 42 of the province's 70 active COVID-19 the cases were concentrated in the SHA's "far north" region.

As of April 28, 2020, SK has 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Regina region, bringing the provincial total to 366. 70 of the cases are considered active. 3 more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 291.



Learn more at https://t.co/tm8Eq1HUtO.#COVID19SK pic.twitter.com/HFl5cW4R4J — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) April 28, 2020

The SHA's far north area includes Beauval as well as communities such as La Loche and English River First Nation that have seen multiple cases.

Currently, non-critical travel is restricted to the region and non-essential travel between communities there is discouraged

According to the SHA, the symptoms customers who visited the store between April 12 and April 27 should watch for include:

• Headache

• Chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Sore throat

• Runny nose

• Diminished sense of smell or taste.

They should call HealthLine 811 or their community health centre for evaluation and advice if they develop any of those symptoms, the SHA says.