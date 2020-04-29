Shoppers at Beauval General Store in northern Sask. urged to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 test
SASKATOON -- A person at the Beauval General Store tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Customers who have recently shopped or bought gas at this store between April 12 and April 27 should self-isolate until May 12 and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA says.
On Tuesday, 42 of the province's 70 active COVID-19 the cases were concentrated in the SHA's "far north" region.
The SHA's far north area includes Beauval as well as communities such as La Loche and English River First Nation that have seen multiple cases.
Currently, non-critical travel is restricted to the region and non-essential travel between communities there is discouraged
According to the SHA, the symptoms customers who visited the store between April 12 and April 27 should watch for include:
• Headache
• Chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Runny nose
• Diminished sense of smell or taste.
They should call HealthLine 811 or their community health centre for evaluation and advice if they develop any of those symptoms, the SHA says.