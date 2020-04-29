SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home. Struggling financially because of COVID-19? Support may be available from the federal government and the province.

Layoffs at U of S

The University of Saskatchewan may be laying off employees.

Due to COVID-19, the university is not planning large-scale re-opening of full university operations within the next several weeks.

According to a statement from Gord Hunchak, the associate vice president of communications, the university has developed a process to facilitate temporary layoffs of employees who are not able to perform their regular work.

Tuesday recap

After a recent spike in cases in Saskatchewan's north, the province reported just one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases to 366, with 70 of the cases considered active.

Of those cases, 42, are concentrated in the Saskatchewan Health Authority's "far north" category, which includes communities such as La Loche and English River First Nation that have seen multiple cases.

Five people in the province have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic, most recently a long-term care reisdent from La Loche, and 291 patients have recovered.

After examining how the pandemic has played out so far in the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) revised its worst-case scenario that it uses for planning purposes.

The latest models released by the SHA on Tuesday show how far efforts in the province to flatten the curve have gone to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but also illustrate the very real threat COVID-19 still poses if left unchecked.

Hunting and fishing outfitters that would be gearing up for another season in Saskatchewan are instead facing difficult decisions and financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a percentage of the sector that’s already made the decision that they won’t be open in 2020,” said Roy Anderson, CEO of the Saskatchewan Commission of Professional Outfitters.