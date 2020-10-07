SASKATOON -- Several more COVID-19 exposures were reported throughout southern and central Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority alerted the public that people who tested positive for the virus visited businesses in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Regina and Yorkton.

SASKATOON

The SHA is warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at two Saskatoon malls and along bus route.

According to an SHA news release, a person or persons was at Market Mall and Centre Mall while likely infectious during the following times:

Sept. 24

Market Mall food court, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit Route 19 or 83 (Market Mall to Centre Mall), from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Centre Mall, from 4 p.m. - 6p.m.

Sept. 25

Market Mall, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Market Mall, from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

PRINCE ALBERT

The SHA has declared an outbreak affecting multiple jurisdictions in connection to a series of church events held in Prince Albert.

The outbreak involves Full Gospel Outreach events held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, the SHA said in a news release.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani declared the outbreak on Wednesday, according to the SHA.

The SHA alerted the public of two more exposures at Prince Albert businesses on Wednesday evening.

September 27 – Safeway, 2995 - 2nd Ave West, South Hill Mall from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. AND from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

October 4 - River Park Funeral Home, 301 River St W, from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

YORKTON

Exposures were reported at the Pumphouse Athletic Club from Oct. 1-3. The SHA said this exposure is linked to symptomatic members attending the gym on those days.

October 1, 2 and 3 - Pumphouse Athletic Club (PAC), 27 B - Second Avenue North, no specified time.

REGINA

Two businesses on Victoria Ave. in Regina were potentially exposed to COVID-19 last week, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The exposures occurred on Oct. 3 at the following locations:

October 3: Dad’s Organic Market, 425 Victoria Ave., Regina, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

October 3: Jolly’s Medical Supplies, 120 Victoria Ave., Regina, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

They should call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA said. All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days. COVID-19 symptoms may develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus.