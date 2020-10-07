SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak affecting multiple jurisdictions in connection to a series of church events held in Prince Albert.

The outbreak involves Full Gospel Outreach events held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, the SHA said in a news release.

A contact tracing investigation is underway which involves more than 100 people throughout Saskatchewan, the SHA said.

The SHA is advising anyone who was at the events to self-isolate immediately and contact HealthLine 811 for a referral.

"It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," the SHA said.

Anyone who attended the events should remain in isolation until assessed by their local public health unit, the SHA said.