SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at two Saskatoon malls and along bus route.

According to an SHA news release, a person or persons was at Market Mall and Centre Mall while likely infectious during the following times:

Sept. 24

Market Mall food court, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit Route 19 or 83 (Market Mall to Centre Mall), from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Centre Mall, from 4 p.m. - 6p.m.

Sept. 25

Market Mall, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Market Mall, from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The SHA is advising anyone who was at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days and immediately self-isolate if COVID-19 symptoms develop and call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing