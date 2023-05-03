SGI wants to talk to you about day drinking

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is kicking off the summer driving season with an enforcement blitz.

SGI and police announced the latest selective traffic enforcement program, or STEP, in Saskatoon on Wednesday. Penalties associated with traffic violations including drinking and driving will be the top priority.

“We want to talk about the concept of day drinking and the not so fun fact is that 35 per cent of impaired driving collisions that happen in Saskatchewan happen within the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., so it’s not just a nighttime thing,” Tyler McMurchy with SGI told CTV News.

The enforcement will also focus on speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt use. STEP is a multi-agency task force dedicated to improving traffic safety and this particular campaign will have seven crews out on various Saskatoon roads in a two-day blitz stopping drivers who are not following the rules.

Unlicensed drivers, vehicle equipment regulations, and commercial vehicle standards will also be focused on during this campaign.

“We’re fortunate to be welcoming policing partners from throughout the province into Saskatoon this week for a joint traffic enforcement blitz,” Saskatoon Police spokesperson Joshua Grella says.

“Hosting STEP in our city contributes to an ongoing commitment to ensure our roads, sidewalks, and trails remain safe for all who share them,” he said.

Whether your plans are having mimosas at brunch, getting a head-start on Happy Hour, hitting the patio of your local pub, or meeting some buds at 4:20, the important thing is to make sure you don’t drive after drinking or using drugs.

SGI and law enforcement are urging drivers to always find a safe ride by arranging for a designated driver, calling a sober friend, or taking a taxi, rideshare or bus.

This is the first of six STEP projects happening in communities across Saskatchewan in 2023.