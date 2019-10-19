SASKATOON -- Police responded to multiple firearm related incidents throughout Saskatoon on Friday night and Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police were called to a parking lot in the 3300 block of Fairlight Dr. following a report of a gun.

Police responded to the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. after a man was reportedly seen waving a gun. When officers arrived on scene, the man fled in a vehicle. Police lost sight of the suspect, but he was later found in the 200 block of White Cap Cr.

A rifle was recovered from the suspect.

The man is facing multiple charges related to firearm possession, impaired driving, drug possession and evading police. He also had outstanding warrants from North Battleford RCMP.

He is scheduled to see a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.

Police also used a taser to detain a 17-year-old man as part of an impaired driver investigation.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Ave. C N around 11:30 p.m., after a member of the public reported a possible impaired driver. Two suspects approached the complainant and indicated they had a gun, according to police.

Police confronted the suspects, and one 17-year-old man was non-compliant.

An officer deployed the taser and the man was arrested, and taken to hospital for assessment.

Another 17-year-old man has been charged, after a 13-year-old girl and her friends reported a man on a balcony of an apartment was pointing a gun at them.

Police responded to the apartment in the 200 block of Ave. V S., and after investigation found a loaded air operated bb gun.

The man was charged with point firearm.