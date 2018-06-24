Several people have been arrested in connection to an assault on Sunday morning.

Police have lifted traffic restrictions in the 600 block of Duchess Street as they have concluded their investigation into the assault.

Officers originally responded to the 900 block of Duchess Street, where a man said that he had been assaulted and an individual tried to stab him with a knife. The information from the victim lead police to a home on the 600 block of Duchess Street, where they arrested several suspects.

Police seized a sawed off shotgun, a sawed off .22 rifle, a large amount of marijuana and some cash from the residence.