

CTV Saskatoon





Emergency crews working to find a missing four-year-old boy in Prince Albert are now focusing search efforts on the North Saskatchewan River.

The Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release sent just before 5 p.m. Friday the search team is focusing all efforts to find Sweetgrass Kennedy on the river, following numerous interviews with witnesses and based on evidence found during the investigation. The release did not provide details on what evidence searchers found.

Kennedy was reported missing on Thursday from the 900 block of Second Street East wearing a light blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pyjama pants.

The search has so far consisted of efforts from several emergency organizations as well as volunteers and members of the public, but the Prince Albert police news release said volunteer search efforts are now being concluded. Police asked the public to avoid the search area, because of the dangers of the river bank.

Trained search and rescue workers, including members of the Saskatoon police’s air unit, the Prince Albert Fire Department and Saskatchewan Emergency Management Fire and Safety, had been deployed, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.