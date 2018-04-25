Search and rescue crews find missing Shellbrook man
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 12:33PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 9:04PM CST
After hours of searching, crews have found a 68-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP say James Mumm, who also goes by Jim, was found in a field about 3 kilometers southeast of Shellbrook and is currently receiving medical attention.
Police say Mumm has serious health issues and limited mobility
People searched on foot, quads and horseback in Shellbrook and the surrounding area. Saskatoon police also offered air assistance to the search.
RCMP thank all volunteers who helped in the search.