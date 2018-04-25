

CTV Saskatoon





After hours of searching, crews have found a 68-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say James Mumm, who also goes by Jim, was found in a field about 3 kilometers southeast of Shellbrook and is currently receiving medical attention.

Police say Mumm has serious health issues and limited mobility

People searched on foot, quads and horseback in Shellbrook and the surrounding area. Saskatoon police also offered air assistance to the search.



RCMP thank all volunteers who helped in the search.

