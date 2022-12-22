Saskatoon woman gets her own exterminator to help with public housing rodent issue she says still persists

A Saskatoon mother living in provincially-funded housing who says she and her son have been plagued by an ongoing rodent infestation has taken matters in her own hands by enlisting the help of a private exterminator.

Dominika Kosowska has lived in Sturby Place with her 9-year-old son for seven years and says despite repeated calls to address the issue, the problem still persists.

“A wonderful connection has been made through the media. I heard about Hitman Exterminators, and Hitman heard about me. We called each other and it’s happening right now,” Kosowska told CTV News while the an exterminator examined her suite.

Kosowska believes that the crews dispatched by the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation did not properly assess the issue.

“They promised to take steps. These were not taken. The Sask Housing pest expert did a very different assessment than Hitman is doing right now,” she says, referring to an exterminator that was brought in by the housing agency.

Sask. Housing sent an email to Kosowska Wednesday saying they don’t allow residents to bring in their own exterminators for building-wide service, only for their own private units.

Paul Miazga is adding his voice, helping to advocate for his friend. He was on hand for the assessment by the exterminators.

“If things aren’t being done appropriately then we’re in a position where things are going to continue for the foreseeable future,” Miazga told CTV News.

A tour with the private exterminators revealed some telling issues for Miazga.

“It was an eye opener to see the hole in the access door on the side of the building where a simple weather stripping would prevent mice from being able to come in,” he said.

In an emailed statement, the Saskatoon Housing Authority said it has "promptly responded" to Kosowska's issues and has sent staff to her unit on "multiple occasions."

"These efforts include securing a professional pest-control firm to inspect, treat and continue to monitor the building," the statement said.

"We have not received any reports of pest concerns from other tenants at Sturby Place to date."

The housing authority said it has sent a memo to all tenants reminding them of the importance of reporting issues and that it is in conversation with Kosowska to "determine a plan forward."

Kosowska said she hopes that plan ultimately gets rid of the mice, but also brings about change for others living in provincially-funded housing now and into the future. However, she also said she hopes to be able to find somewhere else to live so she can be free of public housing.