SASKATOON -- A charge against a 16-year old-who was charged with uttering threats against a Saskatoon high school has been stayed.

The boy was charged after a map that appeared to show a plan to shoot up Holy Cross High School circulated online.

The case against him will not go ahead and instead he has entered into a 12-month peace bond. He is not allowed to attend Holy Cross for this year and must not have any contact with weapons.

The boy is still in the Catholic school system in Saskatoon.

Police have said the original plan, which came to light on Dec. 3, was a misguided joke.